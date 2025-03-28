Home / Boxing Videos / Conner Tudsbury Vs Robbie Connor: Full Fight [Brown Vs Grandone Undercard]

Conner Tudsbury Vs Robbie Connor: Full Fight [Brown Vs Grandone Undercard]

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Conner Tudsbury beats former amateur foe Robbie Connor, this time in the pro game, to move 2-0 since turning over on the undercard of gym mate Pat Brown’s pro debut in Altrincham on Friday 28 March 2025.

#boxing #beforethebell #connertudsbury

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

ZEPEDA VS. FARMER 2 | PREVIEW SHOW

Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora preview the upcoming rematch between William Zepeda & Tevin Farmer …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved