Cruz vs Fierro FULL FIGHT: February 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video PPV





Former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) edged out all-action contender Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) via unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94) after 10 rounds of super lightweight action in an instant 2025 Fight of the Year contender that saw the fighters combine to throw 1,410 punches.

“I came here to fight and show the world the best of what I can do and I think I did that,” said Cruz. “I entertained the crowd and gave them a show. I’m so happy that I gave the fans a great fight with a lot of pressure like I always do and I’m proud to do it with my family here watching.”

“I came here to give the fans a great fight and leave it all in the ring,” said Fierro. “I don’t care about the judges, I care about the fans. But I do hope that ‘Pitbull’ gives me a rematch, because I think I deserve it.”

Cruz and Fierro lived up to their promise to give the fans an “all-out Mexican war” as they went toe-to-toe from the opening bell, throwing powerful shots right from the outset. Mexico City’s Cruz set the tone with a huge first round, landing over 50% of his shots, including a career-best 39 power shots.

Tijuana’s Fierro struck back in round three, landing a powerful right hook to the temple that knocked Cruz off balance and grabbed his attention, eventually leading to a wild final minute of the round that saw both fighters land huge blows. With the back-and-forth nature of the fight set early, both continued to fight in close range until the final bell.

Fierro was able to keep up his impressive activity throughout the fight, throwing 786 punches to Cruz’s 624, while Cruz out landed Fierro 248 to 238. True to form, the two combatants spent the final two rounds in a pitched toe-to-toe battle that ended with the crowd on its feet in appreciation for what they had witnessed.

“I trained for eight weeks and worked really hard to leave everything in the ring,” said Fierro. “My name will stand forever, because Angel Fierro did his thing tonight. I went into the ring with determination and I fought with my heart. We showed everything that Mexican boxing is all about tonight.”

“Fierro deserves all the respect in the world and I take my hat off to him,” said Cruz. “Thank you to all the fans who came to support me, because that’s who I fight for.”

