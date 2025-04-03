LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgović – Heavy Impact 🥊





Join us in Manchester as we hear from Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgović ahead of Queensberry’s first show on DAZN. You’ll also hear from a stacked undercard which includes David Adeleye, Jeamie TKV, Jack Rafferty & more.

