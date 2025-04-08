Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Beltran Aguirre…Another Knockout Superstar!

KO | Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Beltran Aguirre…Another Knockout Superstar!

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Iriarte stopped his Mexican opponent, Kevin Beltran Aguirre, in the first round, breaking his nose and forcing him to take the full count.

Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Beltran Aguirre | March 30, 2024 | YouTube Theater-Inglewood, CA

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #oscardelahoya #bernardhopkins #boxinghighlights #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #joeliriarte #mexicovsusa

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

ARIEL X ADE: THE BOXING SHOW EPISODE 21

Ariel Helwani and Ade Oladipo meet for the latest instalment of their weekly show to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved