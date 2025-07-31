Takami Stops Rosa to Capture WBA Light Flyweight Crown – World Boxing Association

Japan’s Kyosuke Takami (10-0, 8 KOs) became the new WBA light flyweight world champion on Wednesday, July 30, with a 10th-round technical knockout over Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa (8-1, 2 KOs) in the co-main event at the Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan.

The 23-year-old Takami took control early, dictating the pace with relentless pressure and pinpoint body-head combinations. Rosa, fighting outside the Dominican Republic for the first time in his career, showed flashes of footwork and slick technique in the early going but was gradually worn down by the Japanese contender’s power and volume.

In the tenth round, Takami unleashed a ferocious barrage that ended with a clean right hand to the face, sending Rosa crashing to the canvas. The Dominican beat the count but was dropped again seconds later, prompting referee Mark Nelson to wave off the bout at the 2:48 mark.

With the victory, Takami remains unbeaten and now boasts an 80% knockout ratio, placing him firmly among Japan’s rising elite in the light flyweight division.

Rosa, who won the belt in December 2024, suffered his first professional loss and relinquished the title after a seven-month reign. Despite his technical skill, he struggled to withstand Takami’s aggression and surgical accuracy.