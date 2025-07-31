Chile and Brazil Join WBA Future Champions Initiative – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future Champions project continues to gain momentum, expanding its reach across the globe. In its latest development, the initiative is set to debut in Chile and Brazil, two nations that will host Future events of this magnitude for the very first time.

Both countries are scheduled to stage their respective cards on August 23, running simultaneously and featuring top local prospects eager to test themselves in competitive bouts as they climb the ranks of the sport.

The WBA Future program has evolved over time, becoming a multi-faceted platform for nurturing boxing talent. Regular events are now held in Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, and Argentina, with previous editions also taking place in Andorra, Spain, Costa Rica, and Mexico. The addition of Chile and Brazil marks another milestone in the WBA’s mission to tap into emerging talent worldwide.

The World Boxing Association expressed excitement about the move, pointing to the rich pool of talent in both countries and the importance of giving them a platform at this level. The organization remains committed to expanding this project, aiming to develop fighters across both the amateur and professional ranks, and help them reach the highest levels of the sport.