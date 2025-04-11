Official Chris Eubank Vs Conor Benn Promo: Featuring IShowSpeed & KSI





The official countdown is on with the release of the official fight promo between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn featuring a special appearance from IShowSpeed and KSI.

#EubankBenn #ishowspeed #KSI

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.