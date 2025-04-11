Home / Boxing Videos / Official Chris Eubank Vs Conor Benn Promo: Featuring IShowSpeed & KSI

Official Chris Eubank Vs Conor Benn Promo: Featuring IShowSpeed & KSI

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



The official countdown is on with the release of the official fight promo between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn featuring a special appearance from IShowSpeed and KSI.

#EubankBenn #ishowspeed #KSI

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Dubois DETONATES to DESTROY Miller 😤 | Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller FULL FIGHT 💥

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved