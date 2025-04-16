Lamont Roach And Tank Already Fought… As 13 Year Olds





Before their high-profile professional bout, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. shared a heated rivalry as teenagers. In 2011, they faced off twice in amateur competitions. Their first encounter ended in a controversial split decision favoring Davis, which initially denied Roach a spot at the national championships. However, upon reviewing the footage, USA Boxing granted Roach an at-large bid to the nationals, where Davis narrowly defeated him again in a closely contested match

