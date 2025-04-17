Home / Boxing Videos / “I'm Putting The BENN Name Where It Belongs!” | CONOR BENN's Training Camp | Ep 2

“I'm Putting The BENN Name Where It Belongs!” | CONOR BENN's Training Camp | Ep 2

Matchroom Boxing Boxing Videos



Ep 2 of 3: Conor Benn’s training camp – exclusive all-access – as the son of legend Nigel Benn prepares for Chris Eubank Jr on April 26. Matchroom boxing takes you inside Conor’s training camp.

