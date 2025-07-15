Home / Boxing Videos / Subriel Matias sets up Dalton Smith fight | Full Highlights | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 44 mins ago Boxing Videos



Subriel Matias’ WBC title win over Alberto Puello on Saturday 12 July 2025 in New York sets up a showdown vs Dalton Smith which has been eyed for November 22 in Riyadh.

