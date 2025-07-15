They said he lost his KO power. Then #MannyPacquiao stopped Matthysse in Round 7, dropping him 3 times!
Home / Boxing Videos / MannyPacquiao's TKO over Lucas Matthysse showed he was far from done.
Tags * amazon boxing amazon prime barruis Boxing Fight Lucas Lucas Matthysse Manny Pacquiao MannyPacquiao39s Mario Barrios Matthysse next fight Pacquiao pacquiao barrios pbc on ppv pbc on prime pbc ppv pcaquiao vs PPV premier boxing prime boxing prime video showed TKO VS
Check Also
Ellie Scotney on dedicating MSG world title win to late friend Georgia O’Connor ❤️
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Ellie Scotney joined …