Joe Howarth Vs Mario Valenzuela Portillo: Full Fight [Smith Vs Germain Undercard]

Dave Allen’s charge Joe Howarth gets victory on the big stage, beating Mario Valenzuela Portillo on the Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain in Sheffield, Saturday 19 April 2025.

