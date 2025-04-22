Conor Benn opens up on emotional 'homecoming' fight with Chris Eubank Jr 🏠





WATCH EUBANK VS BENN ► https://bit.ly/EubankBenn

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

Conor Benn speaks with Sky Sports’ Andy Clarke, Matthew Macklin and Sunny Edwards following the grand arrivals for his massive fight with rival Chris Eubank Jr at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

#boxing #shorts #eubankjrbenn

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights

► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff

► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing

►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage