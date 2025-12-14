Home / Boxing Videos / Tito Mercado Destroys Antonio Moran In 6, Moves 18-0 (17 KO's) | Matchroom Boxing

Tito Mercado Destroys Antonio Moran In 6, Moves 18-0 (17 KO's) | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Big punching Tito Mercado makes his mark in Stockton to halt Antonio Moran and put his name in the frame for a World Title shot in 2026.

