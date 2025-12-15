Home / Boxing Videos / Historic South London Derby In Accra: Richards Vs Azeez | Day In The Life | Matchroom Boxing

Historic South London Derby In Accra: Richards Vs Azeez | Day In The Life | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 49 mins ago Boxing Videos



One time sparring partners Craig Richards and Dan Azeez battle it out this Saturday live on DAZN from Accra, Ghana for the IBF International Light Heavyweight Title. The two South Londoners make history, headlining Matchroom’s first ever African show. Follow both men in the the build-up in our special Day In The Life feature.

#RichardsAzeez #MatchroomBoxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Diego Pacheco vs Kevin Sadjo | Fight Highlights

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved