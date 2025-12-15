Historic South London Derby In Accra: Richards Vs Azeez | Day In The Life | Matchroom Boxing





One time sparring partners Craig Richards and Dan Azeez battle it out this Saturday live on DAZN from Accra, Ghana for the IBF International Light Heavyweight Title. The two South Londoners make history, headlining Matchroom’s first ever African show. Follow both men in the the build-up in our special Day In The Life feature.

#RichardsAzeez #MatchroomBoxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.