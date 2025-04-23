Conor Benn looked incredible ahead of Chris Eubank Jr fight | Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn looked incredible in his open workout ahead of his grudge fight vs Chris Eubank Jr. Benn said he feels “no pressure” ahead of the biggest British boxing fight in years this Saturday in London.
