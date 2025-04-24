Plant vs. Resendiz & Charlo vs. LaManna VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE





Former super middleweight world champion Caleb Plant and Mexican knockout Armando Reséndiz, plus two-division champion Jermall Charlo and veteran contender Thomas “Cornflake” Lamanna will preview their respective showdowns during a virtual press conference before they co-headline PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video on Saturday, May 31 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Plant will defend his Interim WBA Super Middleweight Title in the main event against Reséndiz, while Charlo begins his supermiddleweight campaign against LaManna in the co-main event of action beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

