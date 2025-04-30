“You're A Bi**h!” – 🍿 Ryan Garcia Goes At It With Devin & Bill Haney

It feels a matter of time until Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney get it on again. Watch the pair exchange verbal jabs ahead of their respective fights with Rolly Romero and Jose Ramirez this Friday.
#shorts #ryangarcia #devinhaney
It feels a matter of time until Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney get it on again. Watch the pair exchange verbal jabs ahead of their respective fights with Rolly Romero and Jose Ramirez this Friday.
#shorts #ryangarcia #devinhaney
Tags * Bih BILL Boxing DEVIN Eddie Hearn Garcia Haney Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Ryan you39re
🎟️ Buy fight bundle on DAZN NOW – link in bio | #GarciaRomero | #CaneloScull …