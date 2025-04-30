Listen in as Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez go head to head in New York just two days out from their Welterweight clash on the epic Fatal Fury card!
#shorts #devinhaney #boxing
Listen in as Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez go head to head in New York just two days out from their Welterweight clash on the epic Fatal Fury card!
#shorts #devinhaney #boxing
Tags * Boxing DEVIN Eddie Hearn face Haney Interview Jose Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Mic39d Presser Ramirez Violate
Watch the moment Oscar De La Hoya and Bill Haney almost come to blows at …