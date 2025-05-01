Home / Boxing Videos / “No broken jaw here!” | Chris Eubank Jr EXCLUSIVE after Conor Benn triumph

“No broken jaw here!” | Chris Eubank Jr EXCLUSIVE after Conor Benn triumph

Sky Sports Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Chris Eubank Jr reflects on a historic victory over Conor Benn as he says the ‘possibilities are endless’ for his next fight as he considers a Benn rematch as well as a fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

#boxing #eubankbenn #chriseubankjr

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights
► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff
► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing
►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

“You're A Bi**h!” – 🍿 Ryan Garcia Goes At It With Devin & Bill Haney

It feels a matter of time until Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney get it on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved