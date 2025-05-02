What a fight in the Super Middleweight division coming up on July 12 as Hamzah Sheeraz meets Edgar Berlanga. Watch as the two face off for the first time!
#shorts #edgarberlanga #hamzahsheeraz
What a fight in the Super Middleweight division coming up on July 12 as Hamzah Sheeraz meets Edgar Berlanga. Watch as the two face off for the first time!
#shorts #edgarberlanga #hamzahsheeraz
Tags * berlanga Boxing Eddie Hearn Edgar face HAMZAH Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing SHEERAZ time
🎟️ Buy fight bundle on DAZN now | #GarciaRomero | #CaneloScull x #RiyadhSeason | #FatalFury …