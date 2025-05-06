J Prince: Discovering Floyd Mayweather, Taking Dre from Trap House to Gold Medal & Dodging Hitmen?!

J Prince opens up about his life journey—from discovering Floyd Mayweather at Tyson’s gym to pulling Andre Ward out of a trap house and guiding him to Olympic gold. He reflects on losing his sister at a young age, the pain that fueled his ambition, and how faith and business savvy helped him escape generational poverty. This episode is packed with powerful moments, including his battles with the federal government and the legacy he built in both music and boxing.
Chapters:
00:00:00 – Introduction & J Prince’s Early Days
00:04:30 – Mother’s Impact & Family Struggles
00:08:00 – Forgiveness & Knowing His Lineage
00:12:40 – Losing His Sister & Grief
00:20:40 – Decision to Leave the Streets
00:23:40 – Getting Into Music to Help
00:26:40 – Feds Targeting Him for Years
00:32:10 – Discovering Floyd at Tyson’s Gym
00:43:00 – Teaching Floyd the Business Game
00:50:10 – Why Floyd & Prince Split
01:03:20 – Roy’s Decline After Ruiz Fight
01:11:45 – Dre’s Journey & Gratitude
01:20:20 – Roc Nation & Jay-Z Connection
01:28:05 – Dre’s Retirement & Final Tribute
