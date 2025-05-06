J Prince: Discovering Floyd Mayweather, Taking Dre from Trap House to Gold Medal & Dodging Hitmen?!





J Prince opens up about his life journey—from discovering Floyd Mayweather at Tyson’s gym to pulling Andre Ward out of a trap house and guiding him to Olympic gold. He reflects on losing his sister at a young age, the pain that fueled his ambition, and how faith and business savvy helped him escape generational poverty. This episode is packed with powerful moments, including his battles with the federal government and the legacy he built in both music and boxing.

Chapters:

00:00:00 – Introduction & J Prince’s Early Days

00:04:30 – Mother’s Impact & Family Struggles

00:08:00 – Forgiveness & Knowing His Lineage

00:12:40 – Losing His Sister & Grief

00:20:40 – Decision to Leave the Streets

00:23:40 – Getting Into Music to Help

00:26:40 – Feds Targeting Him for Years

00:32:10 – Discovering Floyd at Tyson’s Gym

00:43:00 – Teaching Floyd the Business Game

00:50:10 – Why Floyd & Prince Split

01:03:20 – Roy’s Decline After Ruiz Fight

01:11:45 – Dre’s Journey & Gratitude

01:20:20 – Roc Nation & Jay-Z Connection

01:28:05 – Dre’s Retirement & Final Tribute

