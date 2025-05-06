“The Ref Didn't Say Break, It Was Him!” – Johnny Fisher & Dave Allen's Hilarious Exchange

Watch a behind the scenes clip from our recent ‘Cards On The Table’ feature between Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen where the two discuss their first fight and where Dave impersonated the referee.
#shorts #boxing #fisherallen2
Watch a behind the scenes clip from our recent ‘Cards On The Table’ feature between Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen where the two discuss their first fight and where Dave impersonated the referee.
#shorts #boxing #fisherallen2
Tags * Allen39s Boxing break Dave Didn39t Eddie Hearn Exchange fisher HILARIOUS Interview Johnny Matchroom Matchroom Boxing ref
May 3, 2025 — Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull | The Cinco de Mayo Show …