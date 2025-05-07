Quick Jabs | Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Anthony Hollaway…#goldenboyfightnight





Oleksandr Gvozdyk (21-2, 17 KOs) scored a third-round knockout over Anthony Hollaway (9-8-3, 7 KOs), of Peoria, Ill. The former WBC and lineal light heavyweight titleholder dropped Hollaway twice in the second round before finishing the job at 1:37 of the third.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Anthony Hollaway | April 19, 2025 | Frontwave Arena-Oceanside, CA

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #goldenboy #dazn #sports #free #quickjabs

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl