FULL WEIGH-IN! Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood – IBO World Super-Featherweight Title | The Hurt Game 🥊





Join us at the Albert Hall in Nottingham for the official Weigh-In of the Hurt Game. Anthony Cacace prepares to defend his IBO Super-Featherweight Title against hometown hero Leigh Wood. Also see, Ezra Taylor, Troy Jones, Owen Cooper, Chris Kongo, Liam Davies, Kurt Walker, Charlie Senior and more as they take to the stage ahead of a blockbuster night of championship boxing.

