Home / Boxing Videos / FULL WEIGH-IN! Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood – IBO World Super-Featherweight Title | The Hurt Game 🥊

FULL WEIGH-IN! Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood – IBO World Super-Featherweight Title | The Hurt Game 🥊

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Join us at the Albert Hall in Nottingham for the official Weigh-In of the Hurt Game. Anthony Cacace prepares to defend his IBO Super-Featherweight Title against hometown hero Leigh Wood. Also see, Ezra Taylor, Troy Jones, Owen Cooper, Chris Kongo, Liam Davies, Kurt Walker, Charlie Senior and more as they take to the stage ahead of a blockbuster night of championship boxing.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

“You Like That Don't You Boy!” | Plant vs. McCumby PBC Playback

Go inside the mind of Caleb Plant as he sits down with Naji Grampus of …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved