Plant vs Resendiz & Charlo vs LaManna PREVIEW: May 31, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video





#PlantResendiz & #CharloLaManna Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/PBCMay31

Plant vs. Reséndiz and Charlo vs. LaManna will see super middleweight stars co-headline PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video in separate attractions as Interim WBA Super Middleweight Titlist Caleb Plant takes on Mexican knockout artist Armando Reséndiz and undefeated two-division champion Jermall Charlo battles veteran contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna on Saturday, May 31 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The lineup will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members in the United States and select countries. Join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch the championship card.

Action also features top middleweight contenders Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez and Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis dueling in a 10-round fight, plus rising contender Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero faces hard-hitting Omar Valenzuela in a super welterweight attraction that opens the streaming presentation.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through AXS.com.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions