Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood | LIVE UNDERCARD! | The Hurt Game | #CacaceWood #TaylorJones





We’re LIVE from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham for a stacked night of undercard action ahead of Anthony Cacace’s IBO World Super-Featherweight defence against hometown hero Leigh Wood. Watch EIGHT full fights as top prospects Joe Tyers, Huey Malone, Nico Leivars, Joe Cooper, Harris Akbar, Charlie Senior, Lewis Williams look to make a statement and extend their winning records. Also catch our main event which sees British, Commonwealth and European champion Sam Noakes who looks to add another knockout to his impeccable KO record.

Watch the full card from 7:00pm Live on DAZN.

