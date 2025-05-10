Full Fight | Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia…Mexican Civil War!

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez retained his four belts by unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
This was also the first time two fighters born in Mexico competed for an undisputed championship, and the first super middleweight title fight featuring two fighters born in Mexico. There has never been a world title fight featuring two Mexican-born fighters above 160 pounds.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia | May 4, 2024 | T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
