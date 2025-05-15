Home / Boxing Videos / Dave Allen Live Q&A Before Johnny Fisher Rematch

Dave Allen Live Q&A Before Johnny Fisher Rematch

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Hear from Dave Allen just two days out from his rematch vs Johnny Fisher. Got a question? Send them in…

#FisherAllen2 #DaveAllen #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

That’s some warning from Fabio Wardley 🥶‼️

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved