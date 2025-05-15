Plant vs Henry FULL FIGHT: March 6, 2015





This was Plant’s first fight in the bright lights of Las Vegas—and more importantly, the first fight after his 19-month-old daughter Alia died of Aicar Transformylase/Imp Cyclohydrolase Deficiency, an extremely rare condition with only two known cases in the world. Alia died on Thursday, January 29, 2015. Two months later, Plant gathered himself to get back into the ring and fight again. He was on the last ESPN Friday Night Fights show—his first time on national TV.

Plant won by first-round knockout.

“That was the first fight after Alia died and just getting in there, in Vegas, on national TV, that was a big deal for me at the time,” Plant said. “She’s with me every day.”

