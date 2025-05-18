Taylor Bevan Vs Juan Cruz Cacheiro | Full Fight | Fisher Vs Allen 2 Undercard

Top prospect Taylor Bevan makes it four wins from win after beating the tough Juan Cruz Cacheiro early on the Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 undercard in London.
#Boxing #BeforeTheBell #FisherAllen2 #boxing #BeforeTheBell #fisherallen2
Top prospect Taylor Bevan makes it four wins from win after beating the tough Juan Cruz Cacheiro early on the Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 undercard in London.
#Boxing #BeforeTheBell #FisherAllen2 #boxing #BeforeTheBell #fisherallen2
Tags * Allen Before The Bell Bevan Boxing Cacheiro Cruz Fight fisher Fisher vs Allen 2 FULL Juan Matchroom Boxing Taylor Taylor Bevan undercard
Former two-time heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua makes his pick for Johnny Fisher …