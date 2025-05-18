Home / Boxing Videos / Taylor Bevan Vs Juan Cruz Cacheiro | Full Fight | Fisher Vs Allen 2 Undercard

Taylor Bevan Vs Juan Cruz Cacheiro | Full Fight | Fisher Vs Allen 2 Undercard

Top prospect Taylor Bevan makes it four wins from win after beating the tough Juan Cruz Cacheiro early on the Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 undercard in London.

