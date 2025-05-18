Taylor Bevan Vs Juan Cruz Cacheiro | Full Fight | Fisher Vs Allen 2 Undercard

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Shakur Stevenson will look to mount the latest defence of his WBC lightweight title against the unbeaten William Zepeda as part of a blockbuster New... […]

Mario Barrios v Manny Pacquiao Boxing great Manny Pacquiao is coming out of retirement to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight crown in July. Pacquiao's team made the... […]

Muhammed Ali advert for an SOS chain I may have asked this before years ago but does anyone remember Ali in a TV advert maybe late 70s early 80s advertising some kind of chain to wear... […]

BoMac Vs Derrick James Hey, I’m intrigued in hearing what everyone else thinks….out of these two who is the better coach out of these two trainers. Of course Bo took... […]

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 This was a terrible decision in the first fight and glad Dave Allen is making some good money from the rematch this weekend. ... […]

Raymond Muratalla vs Zaur Abdullaev ESPN Co main to Emanuel Navarette vs Charly Suarez later on. Not sure how much I'll make of main event but here for this one. Muratalla going for the Ibf... […]

The best from the current Boxers From the current boxers who has the best:- Jab: Left hook: Right hook : Hand speed: Ring IQ: Uppercut: Chin : Footspeed: […]

Boxing World Champion REVEALS His GOAT This is a good interview from Chris Eubank. He came with sensible names. Best Jab: Tommy Hearns left hook: Joe Frazier Best right hook : Mike... […]

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood The Nottingham Motorpoint arena on Saturday May 10 will host a thrilling confrontation between IBO super featherweight world champion Anthony Cacace... […]

How does Connor Benn do at welterweight? How does Connor Benn do at welterweight against Jaron Ennis Devin Haney Ryan Garcia Rolly Romero Teo Lopez Brian Norman Junior Mario Barrios... […]

To me, Haney was always the weaker of the new batch of guys... When we talk about the batch of these new guys and when we put Haney up against them, to me, he was always the weaker of the bunch. No way would I... […]

Naoya Inoue Vs. Ramon Cardenas This Cinco de Mayo weekend is packed with important boxing events. Closing out the weekend’s festivities is the first appearance in North America... […]

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull CANELO ALVAREZ will be desperate to add the final jewel to the crown and become the undisputed super-middleweight champion once again - but Cuban... […]

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Garcia returns from his drug-related ban to box Romero in Times Square, on a stacked card in New York City. Devin Haney fights Jose Ramirez and... […]