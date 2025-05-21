Home / Boxing Videos / “I PROMISE YOU – I WILL STOP YOU!” | Boxing Champs GOES OFF! | Matchroom Boxing #boxing #faceoff

“I PROMISE YOU – I WILL STOP YOU!” | Boxing Champs GOES OFF! | Matchroom Boxing #boxing #faceoff

Matchroom Boxing 44 mins ago Boxing Videos



Richardson Hitchins defends his IBF super lightweight championship vs George Kambosos on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, at Madison Square Garden Theater, New York.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Could this be the beginning of the end for Canelo? 😮

#ArielxAde | Live every Tuesday at 5PM ET on DAZN Subscribe to our YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved