Tajikistan’s Usmonov Crowned WBA Gold Lightweight Champion – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) congratulates Tajikistan’s Bakhodur Usmonov on his outstanding performance this Friday, May 23, in Dushanbe, where he captured the WBA Gold Lightweight Title with a third-round knockout over Filipino southpaw Albert Pagara.

The bout headlined the sixth edition of IBA Pro, held at the Tennis and Water Polo Palace in the capital city of Tajikistan, and was broadcast live via the IBA Boxing YouTube channel. Scheduled for ten rounds, the contest marked a significant step in Usmonov’s professional career.

Usmonov, a 2023 IBA World Championship medalist, displayed skill and composure from the outset. After an evenly matched opening round, the Tajik fighter began to assert his dominance in the second, utilizing his reach and punching power to shift momentum clearly in his favor.

In the third round, Usmonov increased the pressure. Despite a valiant effort from the experienced Pagara, the damage accumulated quickly. With only 15 seconds remaining in the round, Usmonov unleashed a decisive combination that resulted in a knockdown and prompted the referee to stop the contest, declaring Usmonov the winner by technical knockout.

This victory marks Usmonov’s second win of the year, following a third-round stoppage over Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Soyibov in March. He now holds a professional record of 10 wins, 0 losses, with 5 of those victories coming by knockout, and boasts a 50% KO ratio.

Within the IBA Pro platform, Usmonov remains undefeated, with prior wins including a unanimous decision over Venezuela’s Luis Arcón in August 2023 and a February 2024 decision against Azerbaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev.

At 27 years of age, Bakhodur Usmonov continues to demonstrate his growth and potential in the lightweight division. With the WBA Gold belt now around his waist, he takes an important step toward greater opportunities on the international stage.

The WBA commends both fighters for their professionalism and sportsmanship and looks forward to Usmonov’s continued success in future title defenses and global competition.