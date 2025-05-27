Home / Boxing Videos / Jack Catterall Vs Harlem Eubank Launch Press Conference | May 27 | 2pm UK

Jack Catterall Vs Harlem Eubank Launch Press Conference | May 27 | 2pm UK

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank – launch press conference – for their welterweight showdown on July 5.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

#catteralleubank #boxing #matchroomboxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

JACK CATTERALL VS. HARLEM EUBANK LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

May 27, 2025 — Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank launch press conference live. Subscribe to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved