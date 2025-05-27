Home / Boxing News / Plant Set to Defend Interim WBA Title Against Reséndiz in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, May 31, the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas will play host to a high-stakes clash in the super middleweight division, as Caleb Plant puts his WBA interim title on the line against Mexico’s José Armando Reséndiz — in a bout that promises fireworks from the opening bell.

Plant (23-2, 14 KOs), the former world champion, is looking to solidify his status as the top contender at 168 pounds. Coming off a dominant TKO victory over Trevor McCumby in September 2024, the Tennessee native has made it clear: he wants to prove he’s the man to beat in the super middleweight ranks.

Standing in his way is Reséndiz (15-2, 11 KOs), a hard-hitting, come-forward fighter known for his aggressive style and knockout power. The Mexican challenger isn’t just here to compete — he’s aiming to shake up the division and leave his mark.

It’s a classic matchup of experience vs. hunger, skill vs. grit — and with so much on the line, anything can happen when the bell rings in Vegas.


