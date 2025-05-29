The Rematch: Manuel Gallegos Vs Khalil Coe 2 | Both Fighters Make 175

Following a shock defeat back in November, Khalil Coe is coming to score revenge over Manuel Gallegos in our main event in Guadalajara, Mexico live on DAZN.
#shorts #gallegoscoe2 #boxeo
Following a shock defeat back in November, Khalil Coe is coming to score revenge over Manuel Gallegos in our main event in Guadalajara, Mexico live on DAZN.
#shorts #gallegoscoe2 #boxeo
Tags * Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Coe Eddie Hearn FIGHTERS Gallegos Khalil Live Boxing Manuel Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rematch
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …