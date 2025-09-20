“I Got That One Wrong, He's P4P Top 5!” – Eddie Hearn Talks Inoue Vs Akhmadaliev

Naoya Inoue v Alan David Picasso Romero Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed super-bantamweight world championship against Mexico's Alan David Picasso Romero on 27 December in Saudi... […]

Gervonta Davis v Jake Paul Thought this is worthy of a thread as crazy as this fight is. The venue for Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis' fight has been moved to Florida after... […]

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 The hype has started for the rematch and it will be an entertaining contest. Eubank, 35, used the opportunity to claim Team Benn and Eddie Hearn... […]

Canelo v Terrence was FIXED FIGHT. Canelo ‘’threw the fight’’ by purposely missing Canelo Alvarez v Terrence Crawford was a RIGGED & FIXED FIGHT. Canelo ‘’threw the fight’’ by purposely missing & hesitating punches. The Canelo... […]

I never thought... ... We would see someone better than Floyd Mayweather's record and reputation. But, I said it before and will say it again. Terence "Bud" Crawford is... […]

R.I.P Ricky Hatton Sad news hearing that Ricky has past, 46 is no age at all. Rest Easy Champ :( […]

As a casual (wink wink) I'm feeling pretty good right now. […]

My new favourite journeyman is... .. This dude from Georgia, Levan Ghvamichava... He looks like a real ex-con. LOL... Scary looking welterweight. He lost a couple of fights, but still... […]

I don't want Dana White as a fixture in boxing! ... There was no need fro Turki to bring in Dana White for anything with regard to Crawford v Alvarez. The sight of White turns me off. What about... […]

Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadalie Coming a day after Canelo Alvarez takes on Terence Crawford, the No.2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter takes on 14-1 Uzbekistani Akhmadaliev. The... […]

Who should AJ fight next in Africa? Tony Yoka believes a fight with Anthony Joshua could take place in Ghana in December. The Frenchman has been linked as a possible opponent for AJ... […]

Bare Knuckle Fighting Ok last week I watched misfits boxing and this weekend it was Bare knuckle fighting. Did you know they use a triangle ring? Watched Lucas Brown,... […]

Tyson v Mayweather Former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to compete in an exhibition bout next year. The event will be put on by CSI... […]

Roy Jones Jr. finally gets his gold medal Roy Jones Jr. brought to tears as Park Si-Hun gifts gold medal decades after 1988 Olympic controversy More than 36 years later, Park Si-Hun's gold... […]