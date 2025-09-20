Home / Boxing Videos / “I Got That One Wrong, He's P4P Top 5!” – Eddie Hearn Talks Inoue Vs Akhmadaliev

“I Got That One Wrong, He's P4P Top 5!” – Eddie Hearn Talks Inoue Vs Akhmadaliev

Eddie Hearn admits he got Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev wrong and heaps praise on the Japanese superstar. Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.

#shorts #boxing #naoyainoue

