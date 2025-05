LIVE Boxing: Christian Medina v Juan Ramirez | Immediately After Gallegos vs Coe 2





Immediately following Manuel Gallegos vs Khalil Coe’s rematch in Guadalajara, we live stream Christian Medina (24-4) vs Juan Ramirez (16-9) in the Bantamweight division.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

#liveboxing #boxing #matchroomboxing