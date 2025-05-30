GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | Darius Fulghum vs. Bek Melikuziev

Fireworks are guaranteed when super middleweight powerhouses Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan, and the undefeated Darius “DFG” Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) collide in a high-stakes 12-round WBA Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. The explosive showdown will headline a special edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, May 30. Fans around the globe can catch the event exclusively on DAZN.
