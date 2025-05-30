Home / Boxing Videos / “Inoue, Uzbek Power Is Coming Sept 14!” – Murodjon Akhmadaliev 🇺🇿

“Inoue, Uzbek Power Is Coming Sept 14!” – Murodjon Akhmadaliev 🇺🇿

Oh it’s on! Murodjon Akhmadaliev sends a message to Naoya Inoue after beating Luis Castillo to set-up a Monster bout for later in 2025!

#shorts #boxing #inoue

