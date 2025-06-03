Keyshawn Davis Reveals Truth On Teofimo Lopez Beef, Failed Drug Test & Olympic Heartbreak

Undefeated lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis sits down with Andre Ward for an incredibly raw and honest conversation about his journey to the top of boxing. Davis opens up about his mental health struggles, including a breakdown that led to self-harm, his failed drug test for marijuana, and the pressures of growing up in Norfolk, Virginia in the shadow of boxing legend Pernell Whitaker. The conversation covers everything from his early sparring sessions with Shakur Stevenson to his losses to Andy Cruz in the amateurs, his signing with Top Rank, and what he’s learned training alongside Terence Crawford.
00:00:00 – Intro
00:02:10 – Growing Up in Norfolk & Getting Into Boxing
00:09:35 – Family Background & Pernell Whitaker Legacy
00:18:21 – Meeting Shakur Stevenson & Training with Kay Koroma
00:28:22 – Mental Health Struggles & Breakdown
00:35:35 – Amateur Career & Andy Cruz Losses
00:41:27 – Turning Pro & Learning from Terence Crawford
00:47:20 – Drug Test Failure & Getting Clean
00:56:02 – Issues with Gervonta Davis & Tank Drama
00:57:48 – Homecoming Fight & Norfolk Pride
01:04:54 – Becoming World Champion
01:09:06 – Celebrity Support & Teofimo Lopez Beef
01:12:35 – Potential Shakur Stevenson Fight & Future
01:14:13 – Faith & What Boxing Means to Him
