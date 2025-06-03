Keyshawn Davis Reveals Truth On Teofimo Lopez Beef, Failed Drug Test & Olympic Heartbreak





Undefeated lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis sits down with Andre Ward for an incredibly raw and honest conversation about his journey to the top of boxing. Davis opens up about his mental health struggles, including a breakdown that led to self-harm, his failed drug test for marijuana, and the pressures of growing up in Norfolk, Virginia in the shadow of boxing legend Pernell Whitaker. The conversation covers everything from his early sparring sessions with Shakur Stevenson to his losses to Andy Cruz in the amateurs, his signing with Top Rank, and what he’s learned training alongside Terence Crawford.

00:00:00 – Intro

00:02:10 – Growing Up in Norfolk & Getting Into Boxing

00:09:35 – Family Background & Pernell Whitaker Legacy

00:18:21 – Meeting Shakur Stevenson & Training with Kay Koroma

00:28:22 – Mental Health Struggles & Breakdown

00:35:35 – Amateur Career & Andy Cruz Losses

00:41:27 – Turning Pro & Learning from Terence Crawford

00:47:20 – Drug Test Failure & Getting Clean

00:56:02 – Issues with Gervonta Davis & Tank Drama

00:57:48 – Homecoming Fight & Norfolk Pride

01:04:54 – Becoming World Champion

01:09:06 – Celebrity Support & Teofimo Lopez Beef

01:12:35 – Potential Shakur Stevenson Fight & Future

01:14:13 – Faith & What Boxing Means to Him

