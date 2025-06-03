LIVE: Pacquiao vs. Barrios Los Angeles Press Conference





#PacquiaoBarrios Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-071925

Hall of Fame boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will square off at a Los Angeles press conference ahead of their main event showdown taking place Saturday, July 19 headlining a star-studded PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference will also feature WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu, who will rematch in the co-main event after engaging in 2024’s bloodiest fight.

Also in attendance will be Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and his hard-hitting countryman Angel Fierro, who meet for a second time after their action packed February clash.

Rounding out Tuesday’s lineup and the July 19 pay-per-view are former two-division world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and top contender Joet Gonzalez, who kick off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

#FundoraTszyu2 #PitbullFierro2 #FigueroaGonzalez

