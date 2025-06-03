Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE: Pacquiao vs. Barrios Los Angeles Press Conference

LIVE: Pacquiao vs. Barrios Los Angeles Press Conference

Premier Boxing Champions 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



#PacquiaoBarrios Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-071925

Hall of Fame boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will square off at a Los Angeles press conference ahead of their main event showdown taking place Saturday, July 19 headlining a star-studded PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference will also feature WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu, who will rematch in the co-main event after engaging in 2024’s bloodiest fight.

Also in attendance will be Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and his hard-hitting countryman Angel Fierro, who meet for a second time after their action packed February clash.

Rounding out Tuesday’s lineup and the July 19 pay-per-view are former two-division world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and top contender Joet Gonzalez, who kick off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

#FundoraTszyu2 #PitbullFierro2 #FigueroaGonzalez

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

ZURDO RAMIREZ | Previews his bout on June 28 and a possible matchup against Jake Paul.

The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (11-1, 7 KOs), Mexico’s former champion …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved