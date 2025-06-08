Carl Froch vs Groves 1 | Full Fight Classic | Matchroom Boxing





Carl “The Cobra” Froch vs undefeated George Groves. Froch was making the fourth defense if his IBF super-middleweight title, in his second reign as a 12stone (168lbs) world champion. Groves was 19-0 when he stepped into the ring in Manchester, England, on November 25, 2013.

