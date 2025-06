*LIVE* Richardson Hitchins Vs George Kambosos Weigh In | Matchroom Boxing





Bitter rivals Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos go face to face at the weigh-in for their 140lbs IBF world title fight. Watch out for fireworks!

The New York fight is live this Saturday on DAZN.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

#hitchinskambosos #boxing #matchroomboxing