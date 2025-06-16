Richardson Hitchins becomes a star! | Matchroom Boxing #boxing #hitchinskambosos





Richardson Hitchins stopped George Kambosos with brutal body shots to retain his IBF World Super Lightweight Title at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday 14 June 2025. The fight had become a grudge match with the two fighters goading each other in the days before their New York clash.

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.