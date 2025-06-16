Home / Boxing Videos / Richardson Hitchins becomes a star! | Matchroom Boxing #boxing #hitchinskambosos

Richardson Hitchins stopped George Kambosos with brutal body shots to retain his IBF World Super Lightweight Title at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday 14 June 2025. The fight had become a grudge match with the two fighters goading each other in the days before their New York clash.
