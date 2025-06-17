Ward & Roy Debate: Floyd Can't Beat Sugar Ray, Dream Matchups & Controversial Takes

Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. go head-to-head on the ultimate boxing what-ifs… Starting with why Floyd Mayweather wouldn’t beat Sugar Ray Leonard. They break down dream matchups across generations and don’t hold back on their hottest takes. A must-watch debate between two legends who’ve seen it all.
