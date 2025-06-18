Home / Boxing Videos / Manny Pacquiao Takes the 12 SECOND CHALLENGE

Manny Pacquiao Takes the 12 SECOND CHALLENGE

Fighters have to think fast in the ring—so we put Manny Pacquiao’s quick-thinking skills to the test outside the ring with the 12 Second Challenge.

#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

