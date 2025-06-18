Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr Break Down Their DREAM MATCHUP





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/v2wGAezJnCM

Two legends analyze how they would fight each other! Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr break down the ultimate dream matchup, discussing strategy, strengths, weaknesses, and who would come out on top. Roy gives Ward credit for his smarts while Ward explains how he’d handle Roy’s speed. Pure boxing gold! 🥊

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Follow Roy Jones Jr – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions