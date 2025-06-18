Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr Break Down Their DREAM MATCHUP

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/v2wGAezJnCM
Two legends analyze how they would fight each other! Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr break down the ultimate dream matchup, discussing strategy, strengths, weaknesses, and who would come out on top. Roy gives Ward credit for his smarts while Ward explains how he’d handle Roy’s speed. Pure boxing gold! 🥊
