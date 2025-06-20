Galal Yafai vs Sunny Edwards | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Galal Yafai vs Sunny Edwards for the WBC interim flyweight world title. 2020 Olympic champion Yafai was 8-0 (6 KOs) but matched against a vastly more experienced world class opponent in former IBF champion Edwards, who had almost three times the experience with a 21-1 (4KOs) record.

This flyweight thriller took place at the BP Pulse Live arena in Yafai’s hometown of Birmingham, England, on November 30, 2024.

