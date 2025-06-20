Home / Boxing Videos / RAPID FIRE: BOXING EDITION with Sebastian Fundora & Tim Tszyu

RAPID FIRE: BOXING EDITION with Sebastian Fundora & Tim Tszyu

We sat down with Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu for a round of RAPID FIRE: BOXING EDITION.

#FundoraTszyu2 | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

